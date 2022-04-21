WA pharmacies get green light to give COVID and flu jabs on same day

West Australian pharmacists will be capable to administer each the COVID-19 and flu vaccine on the identical day to extra folks in an growth of the state’s vaccination efforts.

Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson introduced these aged 5 and up would be capable to obtain each their vaccines collectively from April 26. The information got here the identical day as WA recorded 9134 new COVID-19 instances.

WA Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson. Credit:Peter de Kruijff

Sanderson stated 16 per cent of COVID vaccines and 21 per cent of flu vaccines have been administered in pharmacies throughout the state.

“We know that pharmacists are an important part of our primary health care network and they have played a very critical role in the immunisation program and the vaccination of our community particularly with COVID,” she stated.