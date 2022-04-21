WA pharmacies get green light to give COVID and flu jabs on same day
West Australian pharmacists will be capable to administer each the COVID-19 and flu vaccine on the identical day to extra folks in an growth of the state’s vaccination efforts.
Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson introduced these aged 5 and up would be capable to obtain each their vaccines collectively from April 26. The information got here the identical day as WA recorded 9134 new COVID-19 instances.
Sanderson stated 16 per cent of COVID vaccines and 21 per cent of flu vaccines have been administered in pharmacies throughout the state.
“We know that pharmacists are an important part of our primary health care network and they have played a very critical role in the immunisation program and the vaccination of our community particularly with COVID,” she stated.
“We do want everyone in the community to make sure, particularly vulnerable cohorts, that they are vaccinating, and they’re vaccinating their kids for flu.
“We do expect this could potentially be a really challenging flu season and we want to make sure that the community is protected as much as possible.”
The Health Minister additionally flagged different vaccinations could be out there at pharmacies, together with for meningococcal, diphtheria and tetanus, later within the 12 months.
“This is going to provide a greater scope of practice for pharmacists who are trained to provide immunisations and it is going to provide more convenience for people,” Sanderson stated.
Pharmacy Guild WA president Andrew Ngeow stated thousands and thousands of vaccines had been administered because the begin of the neighborhood pharmacy vaccination program in 2015.