WA Police sergeant charged with indecent dealing, giving teen girls alcohol

A WA Police officer has been arrested and stood down from responsibility after allegedly plying two 14-year-old ladies he met on-line with alcohol and indecently coping with one in all them.

The 48-year-old sergeant working within the Mid West-Gascoyne district allegedly met the women by way of an grownup web site and invited them to his house, the place he gave them alcohol.

Police additionally allege the person, who was off-duty on the time, indecently handled one of many younger ladies.

He was arrested on Thursday, August 25, and charged with supplying juveniles alcohol on an unlicensed premises, indecently coping with a baby over 13 and underneath 16, and inspiring a baby over 13 and underneath 16 to have interaction in sexual behaviour.

The man was refused bail and is because of seem in Geraldton Magistrates Court on Friday, August 26.