WA Premier hides behind ‘legal advice’ to avoid Stokes text questions
Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan has refused to reply questions on his relationship with Kerry Stokes after a friendly text message exchange between himself and the billionaire was learn aloud to through the Clive Palmer defamation trial in Sydney final week.
Mr McGowan exited his self-imposed quarantine on Thursday and confronted WA media for the primary time because the messages revealed he alerted Mr Stokes to the anti-Palmer laws one minute earlier than it was learn into WA Parliament in 2020.
Despite journalists’ questions revolving round his relationship with Mr Stokes, and never the defamatory feedback on the centre of the trial, Mr McGowan refused to reply, hiding behind “legal advice”.
“The very strong advice I have from my lawyers is I cannot comment on matters that were before the court,” he mentioned.
“The judge has not handed down a judgment and I cannot say anything about matters before the court before such time as the judgment is handed down.”
When pressed that the questions had been truly about his relationship with Mr Stokes, not the issues earlier than the courtroom, the Premier deflected once more.
“I’ve answered your question,” he mentioned.
Mr McGowan dangers inflicting aggravated damages by commenting on the trial, however provided that he repeats or continues defamatory commentary round Mr Palmer. He shouldn’t be liable to influencing the result of the trial by commenting on it, as a result of there isn’t any jury.
The private texts had been despatched between Mr Stokes, who’s Chairman of Seven West Media and owns the state’s solely main newspaper The West Australian, and Mr McGowan on the day the laws was launched to Parliament, and within the days following.