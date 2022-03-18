WA Premier hides behind ‘legal advice’ to avoid Stokes text questions

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan has refused to reply questions on his relationship with Kerry Stokes after a friendly text message exchange between himself and the billionaire was learn aloud to through the Clive Palmer defamation trial in Sydney final week.

Mr McGowan exited his self-imposed quarantine on Thursday and confronted WA media for the primary time because the messages revealed he alerted Mr Stokes to the anti-Palmer laws one minute earlier than it was learn into WA Parliament in 2020.

The texts had been a rare perception into Mark McGowan and Kerry Stokes’ relationship. Credit:Jamie Brown

Despite journalists’ questions revolving round his relationship with Mr Stokes, and never the defamatory feedback on the centre of the trial, Mr McGowan refused to reply, hiding behind “legal advice”.

“The very strong advice I have from my lawyers is I cannot comment on matters that were before the court,” he mentioned.