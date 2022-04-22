WA Premier Mark McGowan tests positive for COVID-19

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan has examined optimistic for COVID-19.

The premier entered isolation yesterday after a member of the family contracted the virus and in an announcement on Friday morning stated a PCR take a look at had confirmed he additionally had the virus.

He will stay in isolation till subsequent Thursday.

“In accordance with the protocols, this will extend my quarantine period until I am hopefully

cleared to leave home next Thursday afternoon, at the earliest,” he stated.

“I will continue to quarantine and work from home over this period.”