WA records 17 new local cases as school case forces ‘vast majority’ of teachers into isolation

Ms Ellery acknowledged the quarantine necessities have been inconvenient however was unable to say when WA faculties would transition to much less restrictive shut contact isolation guidelines, solely saying the Chief Health Officer would set off that time when there was the next COVID caseload in WA.

The state authorities has come beneath elevated stress to alter isolation necessities for shut contacts of a case away from the present 14-day requirement.

In different Australian states, shut contacts have principally been refined to family contacts and intimate companions, and the quarantine interval has been diminished to seven days, with important staff with out signs in a position to proceed working with a day by day unfavorable fast antigen check.

Mr McGowan mentioned the transition to a seven-day isolation interval “won’t be far away”.