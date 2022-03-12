WA records 4300 new COVID-19 cases, three people in ICU now recovering

Western Australia has recorded 4300 new instances of COVID-19 in a single day, bringing the whole variety of lively instances to 22,757.

The variety of folks in hospitals has risen to 103. Five had been in intensive care however Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson introduced on Saturday that in a single day three had recovered sufficient to be moved out.

WA Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson. Credit:Fairfax Media

Of the brand new instances, 2339 had been recorded by way of PCR testing and 1961 had been self-reported RATs.

Ms Sanderson mentioned though the instances introduced on Saturday had been fewer than on Friday, it was anticipated the numbers would rise over the approaching days.