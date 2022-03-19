WA records 5838 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths – the highest daily death toll to date
Western Australia has recorded 5838 circumstances in a single day, a drop in numbers, however three males aged of their 40s, 60s and 90s, and a lady in her 60s, who all examined optimistic to COVID-19 have died.
This is the very best day by day demise toll within the state to this point.
The Department of Health stated on account of affected person confidentiality, no additional info can be launched on these deaths, and it’s unclear if that they had underlying situations.
There are actually 147 folks with COVID-19 in hospital and 4 in intensive care.
Out of Saturday’s numbers, 2605 have been confirmed by way of PCR exams and the remaining 3233 have been self-reported optimistic RATs.
With the variety of hospitalisations and deaths rising as case numbers fall, the state has adopted the modelling which predicted hospitalisations would peak every week after case numbers, across the finish of March.
Case numbers have fallen steadily over the previous two days, 7151 on Thursday all the way down to 6176 on Friday.
Despite the drop in circumstances, free RATs will nonetheless be handed out this weekend, with practice stations at Armadale, Cannington, Perth, Leederville, Warwick, Midland and Bassendean the primary to have free RATs, with extra pop-ups to comply with subsequent week.
They may also be handed out at Perth Wildcats recreation at RAC Arena and the West Coast Eagles recreation at Optus Stadium.