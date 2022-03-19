WA records 5838 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths – the highest daily death toll to date

Western Australia has recorded 5838 circumstances in a single day, a drop in numbers, however three males aged of their 40s, 60s and 90s, and a lady in her 60s, who all examined optimistic to COVID-19 have died.

This is the very best day by day demise toll within the state to this point.

WA’s Coronavirus modelling has predicted the height in hospitalisations will happen on the finish of the month. Credit:iStock

The Department of Health stated on account of affected person confidentiality, no additional info can be launched on these deaths, and it’s unclear if that they had underlying situations.

There are actually 147 folks with COVID-19 in hospital and 4 in intensive care.