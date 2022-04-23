WA records 7758 new COVID cases, one death

Western Australia has recorded 7758 new instances of COVID-19 and one demise, a girl in her 80s courting again to April 12.

There are 248 folks with COVID-19 in hospital and 7 are in intensive care.

WA Premier Mark McGowan. Credit:Peter de Kruijff

Of the brand new instances, 3410 have been confirmed through PCR take a look at, and 4348 have been from self-reported constructive RATs.

A complete 10,324 PCR checks have been performed at both state-run or personal pathology clinics on Friday.