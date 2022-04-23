WA records 7758 new COVID cases, one death
Western Australia has recorded 7758 new instances of COVID-19 and one demise, a girl in her 80s courting again to April 12.
There are 248 folks with COVID-19 in hospital and 7 are in intensive care.
Of the brand new instances, 3410 have been confirmed through PCR take a look at, and 4348 have been from self-reported constructive RATs.
A complete 10,324 PCR checks have been performed at both state-run or personal pathology clinics on Friday.
The up to date numbers come after it was introduced considered one of Premier Mark McGowan’s kids was hospitalised after testing constructive and was in a severe situation.
McGowan has additionally examined constructive to the virus and is in isolation at dwelling.
A press release from McGowan’s workplace stated considered one of his kids, who’s totally vaccinated, was in hospital and receiving ongoing therapy.
“The McGowan family asks for privacy regarding the situation at this difficult time,” the assertion stated.
The premier entered isolation on Thursday after a member of the family contracted the virus, and in a press release on Friday morning stated a PCR take a look at had confirmed he now additionally had it.