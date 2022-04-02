WA records 7822 new COVID cases and one death
Western Australia has recorded 7822 new circumstances of COVD-19 in a single day and one historic loss of life relationship again to March 31, a lady in her 80s, reported to WA Health on Friday.
There are actually 215 folks with COVID-19 in hospital and 6 are in intensive care.
Premier Mark McGowan has mentioned hospitalisations had been “much, much, much lower than the modelling predicted.”
“That is a good sign for Western Australia and how we are progressing through the surging cases we are going through,” Mr McGowan mentioned.
Of the 7822 circumstances, 3160 had been confirmed through PCR take a look at and the remaining 4662 had been from self-reported constructive fast antigen assessments.
A complete 14,786 PCR assessments had been carried out at both state-run or non-public pathology clinics on Friday.
Both testing numbers and constructive circumstances recorded seem to have dropped off as soon as once more, because the weekend begins.
Chief Health Officer Andy Robertson has additionally introduced WA Health will now not publish publicity websites on its web site due to the quantity of COVID-19 locally.
“The Department of Health will only notify of major outbreak venues or super-spreader events in Western Australia,” he mentioned.