WA records 7822 new COVID cases and one death

Western Australia has recorded 7822 new circumstances of COVD-19 in a single day and one historic loss of life relationship again to March 31, a lady in her 80s, reported to WA Health on Friday.

There are actually 215 folks with COVID-19 in hospital and 6 are in intensive care.

Premier Mark McGowan has mentioned hospitalisations had been “much, much, much lower than the modelling predicted.”

“That is a good sign for Western Australia and how we are progressing through the surging cases we are going through,” Mr McGowan mentioned.