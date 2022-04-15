WA records 7990 new COVID cases, one death

Western Australia has recorded 7990 new instances of COVID-19 and one loss of life relationship again to April 13, a lady in her 90s.

There are actually 197 folks with COVID-19 in hospital, 4 in intensive care and 40,731 energetic instances throughout the state.

Testing numbers have dropped off within the lead as much as the lengthy weekend. Credit:Getty Images

Of the 7990 instances, 3481 had been confirmed through PCR take a look at and the remaining 4509 had been self-reported constructive RATs.

A complete of 11,499 PCR assessments had been carried out at both state-run or non-public pathology clinics yesterday.