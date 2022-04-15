WA records 7990 new COVID cases, one death
Western Australia has recorded 7990 new instances of COVID-19 and one loss of life relationship again to April 13, a lady in her 90s.
There are actually 197 folks with COVID-19 in hospital, 4 in intensive care and 40,731 energetic instances throughout the state.
Of the 7990 instances, 3481 had been confirmed through PCR take a look at and the remaining 4509 had been self-reported constructive RATs.
A complete of 11,499 PCR assessments had been carried out at both state-run or non-public pathology clinics yesterday.
WA has recorded 281,400 instances because the COVID-19 pandemic started.
on Thursday it was confirmed that the height in instances was hit on March 29, when 9754 instances had been recorded. The whole variety of energetic COVID instances within the state peaked on April 1 at 54,064.
Chief Health Officer Dr Andy Robertson spoke to ABC Radio Perth and stated he believed there would probably solely be a small rise in instances because of the relaxed guidelines, with degree 2 restrictions dropped by the state authorities this week.
“There are still a number of measures that are quite effective at reducing the spread and obviously, the two-square-metre rule is one,” he stated.
“We are coming down, but we are still slowly coming out and so there’s still a lot of disease currently circulating in the Perth areas.”