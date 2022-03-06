Australia
WA records another 2270 infections but hospitalisations fall
WA has reported 2270 new COVID-19 circumstances in a single day and no deaths.
The variety of hospitalisations fell to 26, with nobody in intensive care.
A complete of seven,953 PCR checks have been administered, which returned 1404 optimistic checks.
About 860 of the brand new optimistic circumstances have been recognized by self-administered speedy antigen checks.
The complete variety of lively circumstances in WA now sits at 12,260.
