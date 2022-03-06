Australia

WA records another 2270 infections but hospitalisations fall

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 mins ago
WA has reported 2270 new COVID-19 circumstances in a single day and no deaths.

The variety of hospitalisations fell to 26, with nobody in intensive care.

A complete of seven,953 PCR checks have been administered, which returned 1404 optimistic checks.

About 860 of the brand new optimistic circumstances have been recognized by self-administered speedy antigen checks.

The complete variety of lively circumstances in WA now sits at 12,260.

