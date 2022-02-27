WA records another day with over 1000 local COVID-19 cases
The Premier’s chief of employees is amongst 1027 individuals to check optimistic for COVID-19 in a single day, leading to Mark McGowan requiring ongoing speedy antigen checks.
Of the brand new circumstances, 1021 have been domestically acquired and 324 for self-reported.
Mr McGowan stated his chief of employees, and the Minister for Water Dave Kelly, have been among the many circumstances.
“[My chief of staff] was at the office on Friday, but we were wearing masks,” he stated.
“Many may know someone who has caught the virus.
“It is a reminder to take the virus seriously as we manage it in the community.”
He stated because the particular person in his workplace examined optimistic, he had taken two adverse RAT checks.
Of the 13 individuals in hospital, none are in intensive care.
Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson introduced on Sunday that each family can be eligible for 5 free speedy antigen checks.