WA records another day with over 1000 local COVID-19 cases

The Premier’s chief of employees is amongst 1027 individuals to check optimistic for COVID-19 in a single day, leading to Mark McGowan requiring ongoing speedy antigen checks.

Of the brand new circumstances, 1021 have been domestically acquired and 324 for self-reported.

Mr McGowan stated his chief of employees, and the Minister for Water Dave Kelly, have been among the many circumstances.

“[My chief of staff] was at the office on Friday, but we were wearing masks,” he stated.