WA records another monkeypox case as state eyes vaccine roll-out
A second case of monkeypox has been recorded in a returned abroad traveller in Western Australia, the state’s well being division has confirmed.
The new case is just not linked to a earlier case introduced final week.
WA Health is intently monitoring the individual’s situation, which stays nicely, and so they stay in isolation with the danger to the general public thought-about very low.
Communicable Disease Control Directorate director Dr Paul Armstrong mentioned returned travellers, significantly from areas with excessive numbers of monkeypox instances, ought to stay vigilant for signs.
“Monkeypox is spread to humans through close contact with an infected person, either by direct contact with open lesions or prolonged face-to-face contact, or with material contaminated with the virus,” he mentioned.
“A person with monkeypox can transmit the infection to other people through direct contact with skin lesions, or via respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.”
Initial signs of Monkeypox can embrace flu-like signs like fever or headache.
It additionally usually brings on a rash which seems as bumps, pimples or sores, and develops into fluid-filled lesions. It could be widespread or localised to at least one space.
“People who develop symptoms of monkeypox should isolate, wear a mask and contact their GP or a sexual health clinic, who can advise about testing for monkeypox,” Armstrong mentioned.