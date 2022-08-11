WA records another monkeypox case as state eyes vaccine roll-out

A second case of monkeypox has been recorded in a returned abroad traveller in Western Australia, the state’s well being division has confirmed.

The new case just isn’t linked to a earlier case introduced final week.

WA has recorded its second case of the illness.

WA Health is carefully monitoring the individual’s situation, which stays nicely, they usually stay in isolation with the danger to the general public thought of very low.

Communicable Disease Control Directorate director Dr Paul Armstrong stated returned travellers, significantly from areas with excessive numbers of monkeypox instances, ought to stay vigilant for signs.