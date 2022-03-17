WA records Covid-19 death as cases surge

Another lady aged in her 80s has died in Western Australia after contracting Covid-19, because the state recorded greater than 7000 new circumstances.

WA Health reported 7151 new infections in a single day, taking the entire variety of energetic circumstances to 31,211.

“WA Health can confirm a female in her 80s has passed away,” an announcement learn.

Premier Mark McGowan revealed at his first press convention since leaving his self-imposed quarantine that the girl was an aged care resident who was already receiving palliative care.

There at the moment are 140 folks with Covid-19 in hospital, together with 4 in intensive care.

Among the brand new circumstances confirmed in a single day, 3797 got here through optimistic fast antigen exams, whereas 3354 have been by means of PCR exams.

WA’s third dose vaccination fee for folks aged over 16 is now at 71.5 per cent.

The state is predicted to achieve its peak of the Omicron wave within the subsequent few days.

Mr McGowan entered quarantine upon returning to WA from NSW the place he was pressured to present proof in-person at his defamation trial involving billionaire Clive Palmer.

Although the Premier was not required to endure quarantine as a result of the laborious border had come down by then, he mentioned he did so to keep away from any suggestion that he had manipulated the principles in his favour.