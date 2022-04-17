WA reports 5112 COVID-19 cases amid Easter testing slump
Western Australia reported 5112 new COVID-19 circumstances on Sunday however testing numbers have slumped in the course of the Easter lengthy weekend.
One particular person died throughout Saturday’s reporting interval, whereas one other seven historic COVID deaths had been reported to WA Health courting again to March 19. The deaths had been women and men aged of their 50s to 80s, however the division wouldn’t launch additional particulars, citing affected person confidentiality.
WA Health reported 220 individuals in hospital with COVID-19, with seven in ICU.
Just 7452 PCR assessments had been performed on Saturday, with 1587 circumstances confirmed, whereas 3525 circumstances got here by way of self-reported constructive speedy antigen assessments.
PCR testing charges have, predictably, dived from a excessive of greater than 12,000 assessments carried out on Tuesday and Wednesday, with barely greater than 6000 performed on Good Friday.
The public vacation has amplified the pattern of fewer assessments over weekends, and even the variety of constructive RATs reported has dropped by about 1000, from a mid-week excessive of 4725 on Wednesday.
At the beginning of the month, 2511 circumstances had been confirmed from 18,444 PCR assessments on Monday, April 4, whereas one other 5634 constructive RATs had been reported. But that once more slumped over the weekend to 8600 PCR assessments – confirming 2044 circumstances – and 3307 RATs on Saturday, April 9.
Testing – and circumstances – rose once more on Monday, April 11, as 14,079 PCR assessments yielded 1989 circumstances and 4360 RATs had been reported.
However, regardless of the weekend slumps, coronavirus circumstances are largely trending down in WA, with the state’s chief well being officer on Thursday confirming the worst of the Omicron wave was behind us.