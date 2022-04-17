WA reports 5112 COVID-19 cases amid Easter testing slump

Western Australia reported 5112 new COVID-19 circumstances on Sunday however testing numbers have slumped in the course of the Easter lengthy weekend.

One particular person died throughout Saturday’s reporting interval, whereas one other seven historic COVID deaths had been reported to WA Health courting again to March 19. The deaths had been women and men aged of their 50s to 80s, however the division wouldn’t launch additional particulars, citing affected person confidentiality.

The Easter lengthy weekend has, predictably, seen a decline in COVID-19 assessments.

WA Health reported 220 individuals in hospital with COVID-19, with seven in ICU.

Just 7452 PCR assessments had been performed on Saturday, with 1587 circumstances confirmed, whereas 3525 circumstances got here by way of self-reported constructive speedy antigen assessments.