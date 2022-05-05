WA talent recognised among future stars of AFLW

WA MVP Ella Roberts has been introduced as one in every of two West Australians named within the AFLW Under-18 All Australian group.

Selected from this 12 months’s nationwide championships, Roberts was named at centre half-forward, whereas fellow first spherical draft prospect Lauren Wakfer was named ruck of the aspect.

Roberts, who was named WA’s finest and fairest, hit the scoreboard in each recreation she performed together with a best-on-ground 30 disposals, seven marks, six inside 50s and a purpose show towards the WAFLW All Stars.

While Wakfer, a South Fremantle product, has stamped her authority as one of the best ruck of her draft class, utilizing her unbelievable vertical leap and agility to outpower her opponents.

South Australia led the best way with eight picks within the 24 robust squad.

While Shineah Goody was named participant of the championships for her efforts over South Australia’s three matches, averaging 26.7 disposals and 4.7 clearances and kicking six targets.

“Selection in the 2022 NAB AFLW National Championships U18 Girls All-Australian Team is a significant honour and all players selected are thoroughly deserving of their position in the team,” AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan mentioned.

Camera Icon WA’s Lauren Wakfer is a star on the rise. Credit: Jackson Flindell / The West Australian

“The players selected represent the best young footballers in the country and highlight the quality of talent coming through the national pathway programs.”

The pair are additionally set to play alongside underage expertise Georgie Cleaver and Swan Districts star Abbygail Bushby in an AFLW Academy exhibition match towards an Under-23 All Stars aspect on Sunday on the Swinburne Centre in Victoria.

The academy squad was chosen in December final 12 months and gamers just lately participated in a high-performance coaching camp.

The academy is headed by former Collingwood star Tarkyn Lockyer with WA Under-18s head coach Beau McDonald serving as an assistant alongside Melbourne AFLW captain Daisy Pearce and Vic Metro coach Jacara Egan.

“Sunday’s match will be a brilliant spectacle with the best young female footballers in Australia on the same field together,” Lockyer mentioned