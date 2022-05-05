Australia

WA talent recognised among future stars of AFLW

WA MVP Ella Roberts has been introduced as one in every of two West Australians named within the AFLW Under-18 All Australian group.

Selected from this 12 months’s nationwide championships, Roberts was named at centre half-forward, whereas fellow first spherical draft prospect Lauren Wakfer was named ruck of the aspect.

Roberts, who was named WA’s finest and fairest, hit the scoreboard in each recreation she performed together with a best-on-ground 30 disposals, seven marks, six inside 50s and a purpose show towards the WAFLW All Stars.



