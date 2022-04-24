WA teenager among COVID deaths as state records more than 6000 cases

WA Health has reported the loss of life of a young person with COVID-19 because the state recorded 6085 new instances on Saturday.

The variety of energetic COVID-19 instances in Western Australia has risen to 44,955, with 239 individuals in hospital and eight in ICU.

The variety of energetic COVID instances in WA has began to rise once more. Credit:Getty Images

Two historic deaths of males of their 70s and 80s have been additionally reported by the division in Sunday’s replace.

The information got here as COVID hit WA Premier Mark McGowan’s household, hospitalising his son and leaving McGowan in isolation for per week after he additionally contracted the virus.