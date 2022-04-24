WA teenager among COVID deaths as state records more than 6000 cases
WA Health has reported the loss of life of a young person with COVID-19 because the state recorded 6085 new instances on Saturday.
The variety of energetic COVID-19 instances in Western Australia has risen to 44,955, with 239 individuals in hospital and eight in ICU.
Two historic deaths of males of their 70s and 80s have been additionally reported by the division in Sunday’s replace.
The information got here as COVID hit WA Premier Mark McGowan’s household, hospitalising his son and leaving McGowan in isolation for per week after he additionally contracted the virus.
McGowan’s son was launched from hospital on Saturday, and Tourism Minister Roger Cook stated the Premier had chaired a committee assembly remotely, though “you can tell he’s got the disease, but he’s very strong”.
Cook stated the rise in instances was not a shock.
“Everyone’s been on holiday with their families, mixing in the community a lot more in this school holiday period than you’d usually expect,” he stated.
“So the slight uptick in cases is not surprising.”