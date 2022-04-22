Australia

WA win after the siren thriller to claim first points

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham4 mins ago
0 2 minutes read


Western Australia has claimed an exciting 5 level victory, their first of the AFLW National Championships, after an Allies kick after the ultimate siren fell brief at Avalon Airport Oval.

With the scores degree at 28 apiece on the last break, Tamashya Blurton gave the Black Swans a 5 level lead three minutes into the final quarter.

But then the Allies kicked the subsequent two objectives, together with a spectacular mid-air karate kick courtesy of J’Noemi Anderson, to wrestle the lead again.

Jordain Thompson reeled the Allies lead again to 1 level earlier than Blurton kicked her second of the quarter and third for the match, placing WA in entrance with simply over three minutes to play.



Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham4 mins ago
0 2 minutes read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button