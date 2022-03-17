WA yet to hit COVID peak as daily cases reach more than 7000

More than 7000 folks examined optimistic for COVID-19 in Western Australia yesterday and there at the moment are 31,211 energetic circumstances within the state.

A lady aged in her 80s has additionally died with COVID.

Premier Mark McGowan appeared at a press convention alongside Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Perth after leaving a self-imposed isolation interval after his return from Sydney.

He mentioned there have been 140 folks in WA hospitals with COVID-19, and 4 have been requiring therapy in intensive care.

Of the 7151 circumstances, 3354 have been confirmed through PCR testing, with 3797 through self-reported optimistic speedy antigen checks.