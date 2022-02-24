Wade Woelfel Charged With Murder In Fatal Mankato Overdose

MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) — A Moose Lake man is accused of promoting the medication that led to a different man’s deadly overdose within the rest room of a Mankato dwelling final fall.

Wade Woelfel is charged with third-degree homicide, in response to courtroom paperwork filed in Blue Earth County Wednesday.

READ MORE: Jury Now Deliberating Federal Case Of 3 Ex-MPD Officers Charged In Floyd Killing

The deadly overdose occurred Oct. 8, 2021, in response to the prison criticism. A girl referred to as 911 after discovering her boyfriend unresponsive within the rest room. She informed responding officers her boyfriend “had addiction issues with illegal narcotics,” the criticism states.

Authorities recognized the deceased man as 44-year-old Bryan Marconcini. He was pronounced lifeless on the scene. An post-mortem later confirmed he had amphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and norfentanyl in his system.

Investigators stated they discovered drug paraphernalia and a substance that was later recognized as methamphetamine within the rest room.

READ MORE: 2nd Teen Charged In Investigation That Led To Amir Locke’s Killing

The lady informed investigators Marconcini had met with a person named “Wade” or “Wayne” the day earlier than his overdose. According to the criticism, investigators suspected she was referring to Woelfel, who was “know to agents as both a user and a seller of narcotics.”

Surveillance video confirmed the assembly between Woelfel and Marconcini, and confirmed the 2 finishing an obvious drug deal, the criticism states.

Investigators used an informant to arrange a faux cope with Woelfel, and took him into custody when she confirmed up. According to the criticism, he had quite a few managed substances, a digital scale and different drug paraphernalia with him on the time.

Investigators discovered communications between Woelfel and Marconcini on Woelfel’s telephone, together with a number of calls on Oct. 7 and eight and former textual content exchanges about shopping for medication.

MORE NEWS: Teenager Charged In Fatal Shooting Of St. Paul Woman

Woelfel is being held on the Minnesota Correctional Facility – St. Cloud in relation to a earlier crime.