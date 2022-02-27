Wait, Too Unsafe To Evacuate: China To Its Citizens In Ukraine

China has shunned condemning its shut ally Russia all through the disaster

Beijing:

China’s envoy to Ukraine stated Sunday present situations had been too unsafe to evacuate residents, days after the embassy stated it will put together plans to assist folks depart after the Russian invasion.

In a prolonged video message on the embassy’s official WeChat account, Chinese ambassador Fan Xianrong sought to dispel rumours he had left Kyiv and reassure Chinese nationals left stranded within the war-torn nation.

“We must wait until it is safe before leaving,” stated Fan from his workplace, seated in entrance of a Chinese flag and what seemed to be a fold-out camp mattress body.

“As long as safety conditions are met and everyone’s safety is guaranteed, we will make appropriate arrangements.”

The United Nations says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which started on Thursday, has pressured nearly 150,000 folks to flee to neighbouring nations.

In the weeks earlier than, a number of nations, together with the UK, US and Japan, evacuated diplomats and urged residents to depart as fears of conflict grew.

China, which has shunned condemning its shut ally Russia all through the disaster, waited till Thursday earlier than saying that it will put together constitution flights to evacuate its residents.

Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights the identical day, citing the excessive danger from weapons.

“These past few days, like everyone else, we constantly heard sirens, explosions and gunshots and we repeatedly hid in the basement. These are the kinds of scenes we only previously saw in movies,” stated Fan.

He additionally urged Chinese residents to “not quarrel with locals”, after quite a lot of unverified social media claims of rising hostility in the direction of Chinese residents from Ukrainians.

“The Ukrainian people are in a difficult position and are suffering very much,” he stated.

“We must understand their feelings and not provoke them.”

On Saturday, the embassy urged its residents to “refrain… from displaying signs of identification”, simply days after telling these leaving Kyiv to obviously repair a Chinese flag to their autos.

China has beforehand stated there have been about 6,000 Chinese nationals in Ukraine for work and examine.

Chinese international minister Wang Yi informed his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in a Saturday name that China doesn’t help sanctions and that Russia’s “legitimate security demands should be properly addressed”.

Beijing voted to abstain from a Friday UN Security Council decision condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine, which was vetoed by Russia.

