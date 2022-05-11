Waiter, there’s a beetle in my coffee

Recently, Clive Williams (C8) instructed that his good automotive wasn’t actually that good when it flashed a steaming pot image at him to remind him to take a break: “If the car was so damn smart it could at least have made me a cup of coffee,” he stated. Well, Martin Everett at Katoomba reckons “Clive need look no further than a 1959 Volkswagen, which came with a coffee maker as an optional extra. The Hertella Kaffeemaschine was dash-mounted and came with metal-based cups held in place by a magnet. Sad to say the quality of the brew was questionable.”

“We went to a commemorative production of Hair (C8) a while back, in Wollongong,” writes Mickey Pragnell of Kiama. “We had a great time. Most members of the audience were oldies like us, singing along to the songs we knew from having been to the original way back then. But when it came to that scene, it was over in a moment in near darkness, as if the producers felt they had to include it but didn’t want to offend our delicate seniors’ sensibilities.”

Although we’ve established that teal (C8) is for the geese, Chris Main of Campbelltown thinks it’s a pie within the sky: “I blame Collingwood for the rise of teal in the shades now accepted as such. When Port Adelaide entered the AFL, Collingwood claimed black and white were their colours despite Port’s venerable lineage playing in those colours. Port added a blue-green trim and called it teal. The rest is history.”

“If there is controversy over Mr Musk taking over Twitter, will that be Elongate?” wonders David McKay of Blaxland. “Could be quite drawn-out.”

Resident brass sectioneer Susan Bradley of Eltham (Vic) thinks we have to plan forward: “Could Bob Phillips (C8), he of the accursed diary, please let us all know what shows he is planning to attend in the next few months, so that we may save our money and not book? And please, Bob, no offence, but don’t book for any of my shows.”