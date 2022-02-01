Waleed blasts ScoMo’s $800 bonus

Waleed Aly has taken intention at Scott Morrison’s newest spending blitz, grilling Senator Jane Hume over the Aussie aged care dilemma.

Project host Waleed Aly has grilled Senator Jane Hume over the Morrison authorities’s $209 million pledge for the aged-care sector as overworked carers cop the brunt of the Omicron wave.

The bundle will contain two funds of $400, to be paid professional rata on hours labored for Australia’s 234,000 residential aged care workers.

The first $400 cost will probably be made this month, with the second $400 handout to be given out by early May to acknowledge the rising challenges from Covid.

However, after crunching the numbers, the hefty stimulus nonetheless barely equates to a $1 per hour pay rise.

Aly slammed the federal government’s method to the difficulty, saying the determine was “significantly less than what the aged care commission was coming for” and doubted whether or not it might be sufficient to entice skilled workers to remain of their jobs long-term.

“We heard the Prime Minister refer to this as a retention payment,” he stated on Tuesday evening.

“That’s be an acknowledgment that people are leaving because they don’t feel they’re well enough paid and they’ve been through too much. What makes you think that a dollar an hour is going to stop an exodus of workers from an industry that has been through what this industry has been through in the last years?”

Senator Jane Hume stated there have been further provisions on prime of the $800 cost bundle in place to ease strain on the struggling business.

“I should point out that the $800 that the Prime Minister announced today isn‘t the only support for the aged care sector,” she replied.

“In fact, it was this government that called for an Aged Care Royal Commission and has already responded to that Aged Care Royal Commission with $17.6 billion in economic response and that’s for quality aged care and also support for the workforce.

“There are many other industries that have also had a rough time, think of teachers, nurses, doctors, paramedics, there are lots of different industries that have been at the forefront of Covid-19 and this is one of them.

“The good news is we hope that we are now through the worst of Covid-19 and we can move on to make sure that this is a sustainable sector.”

But Aly wasn’t leaving it there, and continued to grill the senator over what she thought can be sufficient to maintain the aged care business well-staffed all through the pandemic and past.

“It may well not,” she replied. “We know there are lots of people resigning from lots of different industries because Covid-19 has made us all rethink the way that we work and what we want in our lives.

“Certainly in the US we‘ve seen the great resignation as people make decisions about what it is they want to do with their lice and I’m sure the aged care — lives and I’m sure the aged care workforce will be in that position as well but in the meantime we want to acknowledge the extra shifts taken on and work done is acknowledged.”

Unions additionally launched a scathing attack on Mr Morrison’s pledge to offer $800 in bonus funds to aged care workers. The Prime Minister’s plan has been labelled a “denial of reality” with the federal government urged to “grow up”.

Health Services Union nationwide president Gerard Hayes stated the cost was a pre-election political technique. Mr Hayes stated it was not a sustainable or severe plan to repair the persistent underpayment of the nation’s most deserving staff.

“We have a sustained crisis that has been brewing for years – yet all we get is more short term political management, more kicking the can down the road, more denial of reality,” Mr Hayes stated.

“When will this government grow up? Mr Morrison’s latest ploy is cheap and nasty. We’re into our third year of this pandemic, and an exhausted aged care workforce is barely holding on.”