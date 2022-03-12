Waleed slams PM’s flood response

Waleed Aly has slammed Scott Morrison’s sluggish response to the devastating floods – saying it highlights the PM’s “fatal flaw”.

Writing in The Sydney Morning Herald on Friday, The Project host mentioned Mr Morrison’s remark whereas touring flood-ravaged Lismore that it was “just an obvious fact that Australia is getting hard to live in because of these disasters” was an “astonishing admission”.

“It glosses over the decades we’ve wasted in this country disputing the reality of climate change,” Aly wrote.

“Here, Morrison is speaking an important truth. It’s just that it has come a decade late, and only once political realities had nudged the Coalition sufficiently that it felt compelled to adopt a net zero target.”

Aly argued that the remark captures the “most confounding quirk” of this authorities, which isn’t that “it is almost always wrong”.

“It’s that it is often right, but only after refusing to be for so long, and for no apparent reason,” he wrote.

He mentioned the previous two years of rolling disasters had uncovered that trait – citing the slowness to construct devoted Covid-19 quarantine services and the vaccine rollout delays.

“Now, Morrison’s big announcement is to declare the current floods in NSW and Queensland a national emergency, but to do it some nine days into the catastrophe,” he mentioned.

“The Australian assumption is that when something’s important, government will be there to do what’s necessary. And what could be more important than a natural disaster? In a country like that, and in a moment like this, the things a government cannot be is sluggish or absent.”

Mr Morrison was pressured to defend the federal authorities’s flood response this week at a stinging press convention in Lismore, the place flood waters rose to 14.4m.

“No one expected to get to those levels,” he mentioned.

“What we’re dealing with here is an extraordinary event. Australia’s becoming a harder country to live in because of these natural disasters. It’s just an obvious fact.”

He added the federal government does recognise the affect of local weather change and pointed to the actions taken to handle it.

But he acknowledged flood mitigation works that may “save people” in flood occasions “hadn’t been done”.

Meanwhile, exterior the press convention venue, protesters lined the road with placards calling for additional local weather motion.

In his first public occasion since being cleared of Covid-19, the Prime Minister outlined a further tranche of help, together with $25m for emergency aid and $31 million for long run psychological well being help.

Residents of three councils classed as “catastrophe zones” shall be granted two further weeks of catastrophe funds, price $1000 per grownup and $400 per youngster.

Mr Morrison confronted backlash after it was revealed visits with locals who had been impacted by the floods have been off limits to the media.

The Prime Minister was fast to downplay ideas it was accomplished to keep away from a repeat of the brutal reception he obtained in the course of the Black Summer bushfires.

Instead, Mr Morrison mentioned he needed to pay his respects privately.

— with NCA NewsWire