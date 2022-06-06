Wales beat Ukraine to reach first World Cup in 64 years

Ukraine captain Andriy Yarmolenko headed Gareth Bale’s highly effective

free-kick from the nook of the penalty space into his personal internet in

what turned out to be the decisive second of the sport, Trend reviews citing

One

Football.

The guests had began the higher of the 2 sides with Wales

goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey having to be alert to disclaim efforts from

Viktor Tysgankov and Roman Yaremchuk.

But in opposition to the run of play, Bale’s drive took a depraved

deflection to wrong-foot Heorhiy Bushchan in Wales’ first try

at aim halfway by way of the primary half.

Yarmolenko may have felt exhausting achieved by within the forty first minute when

he appeared to have been tripped by Joe Allen within the field however no

penalty was awarded even after a VAR test.

Aaron Ramsey missed a golden probability to increase Wales’ lead on the

begin of the second half when he was discovered by Kieffer Moore’s

pull-back however he flashed his shot extensive of the far publish.

Hennessey then pulled off a heroic save with toes to maintain out

Tysgankov from eight yards out after he was discovered by Vitaliy

Mykolenko’s low drive.

It was Oleksandr Petrakov’s facet who continued to probe and prod

within the second interval in the hunt for an equaliser, though the hosts

had two nice alternatives to place the sport to mattress.

Substitute Brennan Johnson hit the publish earlier than Bale compelled a

stable save from Bushchan from shut vary.

Ukraine will surprise how they didn’t equalise with two probabilities in

the dying minutes.

First, the ball fell to Yarmolenko unmarked within the field six yards

out however his shot was denied by a shocking last-gasp block from Ben

Davies.

Hennessey then had the Wales supporters on their toes after he

produced a one-handed save to maintain out Artem Dovbyk’s header within the

83rd minute.

Robert Page’s males held on to e-book Wales’ first look in a

World Cup finals since 1958. They will be part of England, USA and Iran

in Group B.