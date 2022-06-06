Wales beat Ukraine to reach first World Cup in 64 years
Ukraine captain Andriy Yarmolenko headed Gareth Bale’s highly effective
free-kick from the nook of the penalty space into his personal internet in
what turned out to be the decisive second of the sport, Trend reviews citing
One
Football.
The guests had began the higher of the 2 sides with Wales
goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey having to be alert to disclaim efforts from
Viktor Tysgankov and Roman Yaremchuk.
But in opposition to the run of play, Bale’s drive took a depraved
deflection to wrong-foot Heorhiy Bushchan in Wales’ first try
at aim halfway by way of the primary half.
Yarmolenko may have felt exhausting achieved by within the forty first minute when
he appeared to have been tripped by Joe Allen within the field however no
penalty was awarded even after a VAR test.
Aaron Ramsey missed a golden probability to increase Wales’ lead on the
begin of the second half when he was discovered by Kieffer Moore’s
pull-back however he flashed his shot extensive of the far publish.
Hennessey then pulled off a heroic save with toes to maintain out
Tysgankov from eight yards out after he was discovered by Vitaliy
Mykolenko’s low drive.
It was Oleksandr Petrakov’s facet who continued to probe and prod
within the second interval in the hunt for an equaliser, though the hosts
had two nice alternatives to place the sport to mattress.
Substitute Brennan Johnson hit the publish earlier than Bale compelled a
stable save from Bushchan from shut vary.
Ukraine will surprise how they didn’t equalise with two probabilities in
the dying minutes.
First, the ball fell to Yarmolenko unmarked within the field six yards
out however his shot was denied by a shocking last-gasp block from Ben
Davies.
Hennessey then had the Wales supporters on their toes after he
produced a one-handed save to maintain out Artem Dovbyk’s header within the
83rd minute.
Robert Page’s males held on to e-book Wales’ first look in a
World Cup finals since 1958. They will be part of England, USA and Iran
in Group B.