Wales coach accepts pressure as Springboks loom after Italy loss | Sport

Wales coach Wayne Pivac understands he’s in a job “where everybody is watching your every move” following a dispiriting defeat by Italy.

There is not any let-up for Pivac and his aspect, with Wales now going through the daunting activity of a three-Test tour of South Africa in July.

Wales have by no means overwhelmed the world champion Springboks in South Africa in 10 earlier makes an attempt, and Italy’s gorgeous 22-21 victory in Cardiff condemned Pivac’s defending title-holders to a lowly fifth-place end within the Six Nations.

It additionally meant Pivac had overseen simply 4 wins from 12 Wales matches since final yr’s title triumph.

‘Justified criticism’

The 59-year-old New Zealander stated on Wednesday that he had not been affected by the criticism after the Italy match.

“No, personal criticism doesn’t hurt because it is a job you know where everybody is watching your every move,” he stated.

“I believed we were good enough (to beat Italy), we had done enough work, and we could have won that game several times over.

“The truth is we did not, so you are taking what comes with that, and numerous it’s justified.”

Pivac has retained Dan Biggar as Wales captain, even though Alun Wyn Jones is in the 33-man squad the coach announced Wednesday to play South Africa.

Flyhalf Biggar took over leadership duties for this season’s Six Nations while veteran lock Jones continued his recovery from a long-term shoulder problem.

Wales squad: Forwards: Rhys Carre, Wyn Jones, Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Dewi Lake, Sam Parry, Leon Brown, Tomas Francis, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Ben Carter, Alun Wyn Jones, Will Rowlands, Taine Basham, Taulupe Faletau, Dan Lydiate, Josh Navidi, James Ratti, Tommy Reffell Backs: Gareth Davies, Kieran Hardy, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar (captain), Rhys Patchell, George North, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Johnny Williams, Josh Adams, Alex Cuthbert, Louis Rees-Zammit, Liam Williams

Former skipper Jones, 36, rugby union’s most-capped player of all time, returned to Wales duty in the defeat by Italy.

“Dan did properly within the Six Nations and Al has come again from a reasonably large lay-off,” said Pivac.

“He has had a bit of little bit of rugby and we would like him to hit his straps as a second row and be the perfect participant he might be and give attention to enjoying.”

Ospreys again George North has been recalled 14 months after his final Test following a knee damage, whereas the uncapped pair of Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell and Cardiff No 8 James Ratti have additionally been included.

The first Test is in Pretoria on 2 July, with the collection persevering with at Bloemfontein earlier than ending in Cape Town.