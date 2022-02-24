Wales mourns former FAW president Fear | Inside UEFA

A preferred character throughout all ranges of the sport in Wales, Brian Fear joined the FAW in 1977, and was the longest-serving member on the affiliation’s council, serving as FAW President between 1994 and 1997. During his time with the FAW, he additionally served as a UEFA skilled in switch issues.

With a ardour for the home sport, Fear was additionally an energetic member of the Welsh Football League for greater than 50 years, having initially joined the committee in 1965 earlier than holding the positions of vice-chairman and chairman.

Helping native soccer and charities

Meanwhile, his involvement with native group Aberdare Town as secretary and later life vice-president resulted in a stand being inbuilt his honour in recognition of his providers to the membership and soccer in the area people. Outside of soccer, Fear’s fundraising work helped a variety of native charities.

“Brian Fear’s commitment to the game in Wales has been exemplary, and his uninterrupted service since 1977 is testament to that,” stated present FAW president Steve Williams. “He will be sorely missed by everyone at the association.”