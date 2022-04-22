Walker warned, but not sanctioned, for Cotchin kick comments
Adelaide ahead Taylor Walker has narrowly escaped a sanction for questioning the match assessment officer’s resolution to fantastic Trent Cotchin for kicking when he claimed he would have been prone to obtain a larger penalty for a similar motion.
Walker was talking on his common spot on breakfast radio on Triple M with hosts Mark Ricciuto, a Crows’ board member, and Chris Dittmar, after they started discussing the spherical 5 incident that led to Cotchin being charged for kicking Walker.
He described Cotchin’s act as deliberate earlier than happening to say: “I tell you what, if the shoe was on the other foot I would have been missing the next month.”
The AFL took a dim view of his feedback which, though delivered in a light-hearted style, with the AFL contacting Adelaide CEO Tim Silvers to make sure the membership understood Walker’s comment fell simply wanting a sanction.
The league supplied The Age with a press release indicating the motion taken:
“The AFL has spoken to Adelaide today and reminded the club and the player of their obligations in relation to the match review process.”
Cotchin had advised Channel 7 he pushed his leg out as he fell on his again when the ball went out of bounds to guard himself though the AFL match assessment officer discovered his motion intentional. He was fined because it was categorised as low-impact and physique contact, which solely incurs a monetary sanction.
Walker has been in fantastic kind in his two matches again after being suspended for six video games on the finish of final 12 months as a part of a raft of penalties for racially vilifying a participant at a SANFL match in July 2021. He went through a conciliation process and apologised for his remark.