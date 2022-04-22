Walker warned, but not sanctioned, for Cotchin kick comments

Adelaide ahead Taylor Walker has narrowly escaped a sanction for questioning the match assessment officer’s resolution to fantastic Trent Cotchin for kicking when he claimed he would have been prone to obtain a larger penalty for a similar motion.

Walker was talking on his common spot on breakfast radio on Triple M with hosts Mark Ricciuto, a Crows’ board member, and Chris Dittmar, after they started discussing the spherical 5 incident that led to Cotchin being charged for kicking Walker.

Trent Cotchin was fined $2000 for this incident. Credit:Fox Footy

He described Cotchin’s act as deliberate earlier than happening to say: “I tell you what, if the shoe was on the other foot I would have been missing the next month.”

The AFL took a dim view of his feedback which, though delivered in a light-hearted style, with the AFL contacting Adelaide CEO Tim Silvers to make sure the membership understood Walker’s comment fell simply wanting a sanction.