‘Walking Dead’ actor Moses J. Moseley dead at 31

Moses J. Moseley, an actor greatest recognized for enjoying a pet zombie on “The Walking Dead,” was discovered useless final week. He was 31.

The actor was discovered useless from a gunshot wound inside his automobile final Wednesday in Stockbridge, Georgia, relations told TMZ.

His dying is being investigated as a doable suicide, legislation enforcement sources advised the outlet.

Moseley gained fame as considered one of Michonne’s pet zombies for a number of seasons of AMC’s hit post-apocalyptic horror sequence.

“Everyone loved Moses. He never met a stranger. He loved his fans as much as his family and friends. He was always excited to get auditions and work,” the actor’s rep, Tabatha Minchew, told Fox News in an announcement.

“He was the kind of person who you could call in the middle of the night if you needed to talk or needed anything. He will be deeply missed by so many, his friends, family, costars and fans,” the rep stated.

Moses J. Moseley is seen in ‘The Walking Dead.’ AMC

Moseley’s household final heard from him Jan. 23, TMZ reported. On Wednesday, after submitting a lacking individuals’ report, the household tracked his automobile, the place his physique was discovered, with the assistance of OnStar.

The actor additionally had a task in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and appeared within the HBO sequence “Watchmen.”