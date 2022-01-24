Wall Street’s losing streak stretches into a fourth week, with the S&P 500 entering correction territory.

Deliveries of at-home coronavirus check kits are beginning to arrive in Americans’ mail containers after orders started to be positioned on a authorities web site on Tuesday. Credit… Desiree Rios for The New York Times

Americans have began to obtain free coronavirus exams from the U.S. authorities within the mail after it started accepting orders on Tuesday.

The Biden administration stated it might ship 500 million speedy exams to Americans this month through the U.S. Postal Service after the Omicron variant strained entry to in-person and at-home exams. Each family is eligible for 4 free speedy exams and may organize them at covidtests.gov.

Marcie Taylor, a advertising and marketing guide in Santa Ana, Calif., stated she acquired her exams on Friday after she ordered them on Tuesday on the suggestion of her buddy who despatched her a hyperlink to the web site. She stated the bundle, which included two containers with two exams in every, arrived sooner than the monitoring web site had estimated.

Ms. Taylor stated her husband and two kids, a 16-year-old and a 20-year-old, would attempt to make the exams lasts so long as doable as a result of it solely amounted to at least one check per particular person.

“If you can order the kit, order it,” Ms. Taylor stated in an interview. “It gives you peace of mind to have it since there is a shortage at drugstores.”

Ms. Taylor was one in every of a number of those that posted on social media after they acquired the exams on the finish of the week. “That bodes well for how things are going to go,” stated Steve Hutkins, editor of the “Save the Post Office” weblog. Mr. Hutkins stated the Postal Service’s mission to ship 500 million exams in a brief time frame was a big job, “but totally doable.” To make these deliveries, the Postal Service has needed to rework its operations. Though postal staff often deal with packages which are able to ship, to handle the coronavirus check operation, staff are packing and labeling the check kits for supply, in response to a memo between the Postal Service and the American Postal Workers Union. The authorities has additionally up to date 43 present success facilities throughout the nation to have the ability to put together the exams, the memo stated. David Partenheimer, a spokesman for the Postal Service, stated in an e mail that to ship out the exams, the company was additionally utilizing methods that had helped it ship 13.2 billion items of mail and packages through the 2021 vacation season. “These strategies, including additional staffing, an investment in new processing equipment and operational efficiencies, and an expanded facility footprint, mean test kits can get to the Americans who want them in a timely and efficient manner,” Mr. Partenheimer stated. The operation has not been seamless, nonetheless. Some individuals who stay in house buildings stated they had been unable to put an order on the web site when it went stay on Tuesday. Jeffrey D. Zients, the White House’s Covid-19 response coordinator, stated at a press briefing on Friday that this downside affected “a very, very small percent of people who live in apartment buildings” that aren’t registered as multiunit buildings throughout the Postal Service’s database. To repair this difficulty, the Postal Service suggested folks to file a service request on-line or to contact the company’s assist desk at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777). Mr. Zients declined to say how many individuals had positioned orders for the exams, however stated that the White House would supply that information within the subsequent few days. Nearly 70 million folks have visited the check web site, in response to the government’s digital analytics. The Biden administration has stated a second batch of 500 million exams could be accessible within the spring.