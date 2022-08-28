Wallabies’ Hooper on McReight’s mind

Michael Hooper nonetheless looms giant over the Wallabies together with his flanker substitute Fraser McReight saying he is making an attempt to make the Test skipper proud.

Hooper is on indefinite go away for psychological well being causes however watched Australia greatest South Africa of their Rugby Championship Test at Adelaide Oval.

They will once more face the world champions at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday, looking consecutive Test victories for the primary time this 12 months.

Playing his fifth Test and first begin on house soil, McReight was one of many stars in Adelaide, scoring two tries and forcing a turnover that saved a Springboks’ five-pointer.

The 23-year-old stated Hooper messaged him straight after the match to congratulate him on the brace.

Despite Hooper’s absence opening up a beginning spot, the Queenslander stated he hoped that the Test centurion returned to the sport.

In the meantime he deliberate to make his captain proud.

“He’s been wearing that jersey for decades, so obviously it was a big honour and I want to do him proud and do the jersey proud so I thought I did that,” McReight stated.

“He texted me after the game and brought up the two tries I got so he’s probably sitting at home wishing he had scored those.

“I miss him and I wish to continue learning off him as he is one of many greats so hopefully he comes again quickly.”

Making his Test debut back in 2020, the Queenslander has served a lengthy apprenticeship behind Hooper, who is among the first picked in each Wallabies side.

But McReight felt it had served him well to learn from one of the game’s “troopers”.

“Obviously I waited a very long time to get that publicity and competing with Hoops for 2 and a half years was excellent for my improvement when it comes to simply seeing how he preps – he is a soldier of the sport, an ideal of the sport – to see how he goes daily and the way he backs up from sport to sport,” McReight stated.

“Being his apprentice and studying from him has been fantastic for me.”

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has made it clear there isn’t room for two specialist openside flankers in the match-day squad and McReight is fully expectant that if and when Hooper returns he will again have to bide his time until another opportunity arises.

Aged 30 now, next year’s Rugby World Cup is likely Hooper’s international last hurrah.

“Who is aware of – I’m simply doing a job for the staff for the time being,” McReight stated.

“If he comes again and begins at seven, he is a legend within the sport and that is what is going on to occur.”

Rennie was delighted with what McReight brought to the table against a formidable Boks backrow.

“Fraser has actually grabbed his alternative on the again of fine work carried out in entrance of him,” said Rennie, referring to the Wallabies pack.

“Hell of an effort for a younger seven to get a double and he obtained his hand on a little bit of capsule post-tackle so good efficiency.”