Wallabies locks crisis eases as Rodda extends

The potential for a locks disaster in Australian rugby has been eased with Wallabies second-rower Izack Rodda extending his contract with Rugby Australia and the Western Force via to 2024.

Every week after it emerged Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Nick Frost are heading offshore, and Rugby Australia’s try and convey Rory Arnold residence was blown out of the water by a $4.5m deal in Japan, the choice of Rodda to remain will probably be an enormous aid to the Wallabies.

Rodda, 25, has performed 34 Tests and is now thought-about an automated choose for Wallabies coach Dave Rennie, and his expertise within the center row for the Wallabies within the 2023 Rugby World Cup will probably be essential. And so too the Force, who’re quietly impressing in Super Rugby Pacific to this point on the again of a robust pack.

In the wake of modifications to Australia’s ‘overseas player policy’, Rodda will probably be equally useful to Rugby Australia as a poster boy for offshore expertise contemplating their subsequent transfer.