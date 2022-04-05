Walpole tree top walk to reopen this week

Walpole’s Valley of the Giants Tree Top Walk will reopen to the general public on Thursday after being closed for greater than three months for upkeep work.

The main vacationer attraction was closed in December after engineers really useful the rapid alternative of 48 of the net struts connected to the six metal trusses that make up the primary elevated part of the Tree Top Walk.

On December 24, Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions Warren regional supervisor Tim Foley stated the walkway could be closed for “safety precautions” till additional discover for the primary time in 25 years.

Camera Icon Structural repairs on the Valley of the Giants Treetop Walk. Credit: DBCA

“We have been working on a maintenance inspection and replacement program for the past three months and we were not expecting to have to fully close the elevated walkway,” Mr Foley stated in December.

The attraction often welcomes greater than 20,000 guests through the holidays from Boxing Day to February.

In a press release on social media this week, a spokesman for the Valley of the Giants Tree Top Walk thanked guests for his or her persistence.

“We are continuing with some additional maintenance work, but our breathtaking views will not be impacted as the majority of the work will take place underneath the walkways and platforms,” they stated.