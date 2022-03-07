World
wang: Ukraine war: China says friendship with Russia is ‘rock solid’ – Times of India
BEIJING: China’s Red Cross will present humanitarian assist to Ukraine “as soon as possible”, overseas minister Wang Yi mentioned on Monday, as he praised his nation’s friendship with Russia as “rock solid”.
China has refused to sentence Russia’s assault on Ukraine or name it an invasion whereas asking Western nations to respect Russia’s “legitimate security concerns.”.
Wang mentioned the causes of the “Ukraine situation” have been “complex” and had not occurred in a single day.
“Solving complex problems requires calmness and rationality, rather than adding fuel to the fire and intensifying contradictions,” he informed a information convention on the sidelines of the annual assembly of China’s parliament.
China is keen to proceed to make its personal efforts to resolve the humanitarian disaster and the nation’s Red Cross will “as soon as possible” present a batch of assist to Ukraine, Wang mentioned, with out giving particulars.
Russian President Vladimir Putin met Chinese President Xi Jinping hours earlier than the beginning of final month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing and so they signed a wide-ranging strategic partnership geared toward countering US affect and mentioned they’d have “no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation”.
Wang mentioned the friendship between China and Russia was “rock solid” and prospects for cooperation brilliant.
“No matter how sinister the international situation is, both China and Russia will maintain their strategic determination and continuously push forward the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era.”
