Sports
Want Arjun to have freedom to fall in love with cricket: Sachin Tendulkar on son’s career | Cricket News – Times of India
MUMBAI: Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar has opened up on why he does not go to see matches of Arjun, saying he desires his son to have the liberty of falling in love with the sport.
Arjun Tendulkar is at the moment part of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad and he was even picked up by Mumbai Indians within the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega public sale for Rs 30 lakh.
“Fathers and mothers, when they watch their children play, they get stressed and that’s why I don’t go and watch Arjun, because I want him to have that freedom to fall in love with cricket – to stay focused on what he wants to do, I don’t go and watch him play,” mentioned Sachin throughout an episode of ‘In-Depth with Graham’.
“He has to stay focused on the game. Like I didn’t like anyone watching me. Even if I go and watch his games, I’m hiding somewhere. He doesn’t know that I’m there, and nobody knows, neither does his coach, or anyone,” he added.
Further speaking about Arjun, Sachin mentioned: “Neither of us forced Arjun to start playing cricket, he was into football, and then he loved playing chess. Cricket happened later on in his life.”
Tendulkar additionally revealed the particular present Virat Kohli gave to him after Master Blaster’s farewell Test in 2013 in opposition to West Indies on the Wankhede Stadium and why he selected to return the present.
“Oh, I still remember it. I had just returned to the change room and I was in tears. Till then, I knew that yes, I am going to retire but when that ball was done, I said to myself… ‘Ok, that’s it. Never ever in your life, you will walk out on the field as an international player for India’. So I was sitting in one corner alone with a towel on my head and wiping tears. I was really emotional and couldn’t control my tears. Virat came to me at that time, and he gave me the sacred thread that his father had given him,” revealed Sachin.
“I kept that for a while and returned it to him… told him it is priceless. This has to stay with you. This is yours and no one else’s. You should have it till your last breath. And I gave it back to him. So that was an emotional moment… something that will always be with me in my memory forever,” he added.
Over the years, Tendulkar has cast his identify in historical past because the ‘best batter of all time’ and he additionally obtained nicknamed because the ‘Master Blaster’.
Tendulkar, bid adieu to worldwide cricket in 2013 and up to now, he stays the best run-scorer in each Tests and ODIs. He additionally has the document for registering most worldwide centuries.
In 2019, Tendulkar turned the sixth Indian to get inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. The 46-year-old made his debut for India on the age of 16 and instantly turned the nation’s favorite cricketer.
He aggregated 34,357 runs throughout codecs, which is 6,000 runs forward of the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.
The Master Blaster has additionally served as a mentor to the Mumbai Indians that competes within the Indian Premier League.
Arjun Tendulkar is at the moment part of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad and he was even picked up by Mumbai Indians within the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega public sale for Rs 30 lakh.
“Fathers and mothers, when they watch their children play, they get stressed and that’s why I don’t go and watch Arjun, because I want him to have that freedom to fall in love with cricket – to stay focused on what he wants to do, I don’t go and watch him play,” mentioned Sachin throughout an episode of ‘In-Depth with Graham’.
“He has to stay focused on the game. Like I didn’t like anyone watching me. Even if I go and watch his games, I’m hiding somewhere. He doesn’t know that I’m there, and nobody knows, neither does his coach, or anyone,” he added.
Further speaking about Arjun, Sachin mentioned: “Neither of us forced Arjun to start playing cricket, he was into football, and then he loved playing chess. Cricket happened later on in his life.”
Tendulkar additionally revealed the particular present Virat Kohli gave to him after Master Blaster’s farewell Test in 2013 in opposition to West Indies on the Wankhede Stadium and why he selected to return the present.
“Oh, I still remember it. I had just returned to the change room and I was in tears. Till then, I knew that yes, I am going to retire but when that ball was done, I said to myself… ‘Ok, that’s it. Never ever in your life, you will walk out on the field as an international player for India’. So I was sitting in one corner alone with a towel on my head and wiping tears. I was really emotional and couldn’t control my tears. Virat came to me at that time, and he gave me the sacred thread that his father had given him,” revealed Sachin.
“I kept that for a while and returned it to him… told him it is priceless. This has to stay with you. This is yours and no one else’s. You should have it till your last breath. And I gave it back to him. So that was an emotional moment… something that will always be with me in my memory forever,” he added.
Over the years, Tendulkar has cast his identify in historical past because the ‘best batter of all time’ and he additionally obtained nicknamed because the ‘Master Blaster’.
Tendulkar, bid adieu to worldwide cricket in 2013 and up to now, he stays the best run-scorer in each Tests and ODIs. He additionally has the document for registering most worldwide centuries.
In 2019, Tendulkar turned the sixth Indian to get inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. The 46-year-old made his debut for India on the age of 16 and instantly turned the nation’s favorite cricketer.
He aggregated 34,357 runs throughout codecs, which is 6,000 runs forward of the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.
The Master Blaster has additionally served as a mentor to the Mumbai Indians that competes within the Indian Premier League.