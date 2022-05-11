Sports
Want to have focus and concentration levels of Cheteshwar Pujara: Mohammad Rizwan | Cricket News – Times of India
LONDON: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan needs to have focus and focus ranges of his County teammate Cheteshwar Pujara as he appears to enhance as a red-ball cricketer.
Pujara has made a powerful case for a Test comeback with two lots of and as many double lots of in his marketing campaign for Sussex in County Championship Division 2.
The Indo-Pak pairing had shared a 154-run stand in opposition to Durham earlier this month and so they enjoying for a similar staff has additionally attracted quite a lot of optimistic consideration on social media.
Rizwan, who was named the ICC Player of the Year for 2021, charges Pakistan’s Younis Khan and Fawad Alam very extremely with regards to batting with unwavering focus however he has now added Pujara to the listing.
“…As far as myself and Pujara are concerned, I didn’t feel anything strange (on the lines of India-Pakistan rivalry).
“And hopefully, for those who ask him, his reply would be the similar as mine. Although I do share fun with him and tease him (laughs) and everybody within the staff is aware of this,” Rizwan told Cricwick when asked about the time spend with the India veteran.
Heaping praise on Pujara, Rizwan said: “He is a really good and loving man. And his focus and focus too… If you get an opportunity to be taught one thing, it is best to do it.
“In terms of concentration levels and I told this to the coaches here too. In my whole career, the players with most focus, concentration are Younis bhai, Fawad Alam and his (Pujara’s).
“Pujara is second on my listing and Fawad Alam on three when it comes to pure focus and focus. I price these three gamers very extremely.”
Regular white-ball cricket can affect your discipline in the longer-format and Rizwan said advice from Pujara helped him on that front.
“…when it comes to the main target and focus ranges, there’s a time when that begins dropping low … I’ll attempt to determine how these three gamers have so intense focus and focus. I carry on speaking with Younis bhai, I could not discuss a lot with Fawad not too long ago on this.
“And with Pujara, I had a chat with him after I got out early. He told me a few things and one of them was to play close to the body. And as everyone knows, we have been playing white-ball cricket consistently over the past few years and play a bit away from our body.”
Rizwan stated “in white-ball, you don’t play very close to your body since the ball doesn’t swing or seam as much.”
“So early on here, I played away from my body and got out twice in a similar way,” he stated.
“Then I went over to meet him in the nets and I remember him saying that when we play in Asia, we force the ball to play the drive. Here, we don’t need to do that. And we need to play close to the body. So these are the things which he told me and whatever he learned from me, he can tell (laughs).”
