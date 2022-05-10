Want to help POLITICO illustrate European politics and policy?

POLITICO depends closely on visible artists — illustrators and photographers — to assist inform our tales. If you’re concerned about collaborating, right here’s the best way to get in contact. (With our apologies/gratitude to our many gifted associates on the Washington Post, from whom we’ve cribbed the concept for this web page.)

POLITICO is a worldwide nonpartisan information group, protecting the politics, coverage and personalities of the European Union. Our protection consists of every part from breaking information to explanatory narratives; from opinion items penned by world leaders to picture essays documenting life on all corners of the Continent.

While there are way more artists concerned about working with us than the realities of money and time would enable, we’re all the time looking for recent takes on the matters we cowl, from a various vary of artists spanning the globe. We’ve commissioned work from throughout Europe and dozens of nations exterior it. Diversity of thought, and the power to visualise sometimes-tricky, often-complex, ideas is what we search for in potential collaborators — together with the power to hit a deadline.

There are actually no additional stipulations right here: We’ve labored with artists who had no prior editorial expertise; we commonly work with — and sometimes hunt down — artists who don’t have any background in illustrating political matters. You ought to be naturally curious, and capable of perceive the textual content we ship alongside, whether or not that’s a quick of some sentences, or an exhaustive 3,000-word examination of what went incorrect in Europe’s response to the coronavirus.

If you’ve got 5 minutes, please take the survey under. As we broaden the variety of commissioning artwork administrators on our employees, we’re making an attempt to construct a extra accessible database of collaborators. So whether or not you’ve labored with us zero or three or 20 occasions, we’d love to listen to from you right here.