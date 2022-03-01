‘Want to spend quality time with family’ – Jason Roy shares long note after pulling out of IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans have acquired a large blow forward of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with Jason Roy pulling out of the competitors. The dashing England opener was purchased for his base value of INR 2 crore in final month’s mega public sale and was anticipated to be an important a part of the group. After all, he was on a roll within the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.

However, so as to spend extra time with the household, Roy determined to withdraw his title from the gala T20 competitors. The 31-year-old confirmed the identical on Tuesday (March 1). Taking to Twitter, Roy shared a protracted observe, explaining his main determination. Expressing gratitude in the direction of administration and group captain Hardik Pandya, Roy mentioned continous cricket has taken a toll on him.

I wish to thank the administration and the captain Hardik Pandya: Jason Roy

“Hi everyone, especially the Gujarat Titans fans and squad. It’s with a heavy heart I have decided to pull out of this years tournament. I want to thank the management and the captain Hardik for putting your faith in me and picking me in the auction. However with everything going on in the world over the last 3 years it’s added up and taken it’s toll on me,” learn Roy’s put up.

The dashing batter additional mentioned he desires to spend extra time together with his household amid a busy schedule. “I feel it’s only right I spend some quality time with my family. As well as spending time working on myself and my game over the next couple of months leading into a very busy year,” he added. Roy concluded by saying he’ll proceed to assist the group of their maiden IPL season.

“I will be following each game of the Titans and backing them to lift the trophy in their first year of the tournament. Thank you everyone for the continued support and I hope you can all respect and appreciate my decision,” concluded the batter. Notably, IPL 2022 is ready to get underway on March 26 whereas the ultimate is scheduled to happen on May 29.