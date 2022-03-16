Want To Try Korean Food? Start With Making This Easy Cheese Dip (Recipe Video Inside)

Are you additionally caught up within the latest Ok-fever? If you have got been obsessing over all the favored Korean exhibits and music, you could have been intrigued by Korean meals as properly. We have observed a sudden surge in curiosity in Korean meals amongst Indians, with many individuals even attempting out recipes at residence. And in case you additionally need to do this, we have now a recipe to allow you to expertise the Korean flavours, proper within the consolation of your private home – with a easy Korean cheese dip to get you began. You could make this with widespread substances already stocked in your kitchen.

We discovered the Korean recipe on YouTube channel ‘Ananya Banerjee’. The dip is really easy to make that we considered sharing it with all you Ok-fans on the market. The chef right here makes use of all widespread substances besides Gochugaru, which is Korean pink chilli pepper flakes powder. You can simply discover it in on-line shops; nevertheless, if you would like, you too can exchange it along with your common pink chilli flakes.

How To Make Korean Corn Cheese Dip I Korean Corn Cheese Dip Recipe

This dip may be very simple to make. All it’s important to do is mix some candy corns, chopped onions, some spring onions, mayonnaise, butter, grated cheese, and season with Gochugaru spice powder, salt and pepper. Mix properly in a pan and cook dinner all the pieces collectively. Your dip is prepared. Pair it along with your chips or different finger foods,

So simple, proper? You can watch the video beneath to see how it’s made:

Do do this easy Korean recipe and tell us it turned out.

