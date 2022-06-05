Wanted Rajya Sabha Polls Postponed Because…: Sena’s Sanjay Raut

Shiva Sena’s Sanjay Raut accused BJP of utilizing central investigative businesses towards political rivals.

Mumbai (Maharashtra):

Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Raut on Saturday expressed confidence that each one 4 candidates of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra will win the Rajya Sabha polls and mentioned they wished the polls to be deferred in order that there isn’t any horse-trading.

Mr Raut accused the BJP of utilizing central investigative businesses towards political rivals.

“We wanted to postpone the dates of RS elections so that no horse-trading is being done. BJP’s intention is clear, they want to use money & central investigative agencies to destroy the environment. We are in power here, they shouldn’t forget this,” Raut informed reporters.

The Shiv Sena chief mentioned Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 4 candidates within the Rajya Sabha elections and the ruling alliance will win all 4 seats.

“MVA has four candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections and it will win all seats. For those who are in doubt about the 6th seat, our Shiv Sena candidate will go to Rajya Sabha after winning with good votes,” he added.

The BJP has fielded three candidates in Maharashtra and there’s a contest for the Rajya Sabha seats.

The voting for Rajya Sabha seats will happen on June 10. There can also be contest in Rajasthan, Karnataka and Haryana.

Forty-one candidates have been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha throughout the binneial elections.