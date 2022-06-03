“Wanted to make a horror film even kids”: Anees Bazmee on his vision for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has grow to be a superhit throughout the nation. The movie has made its place within the 100 crore-club inside solely weeks of launch. The movie earned large appreciation from the audiences and made its mark within the film enterprise. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama in an unique interview, Anees Bazmee talked about failure of Pagalpanti, and what was on his thoughts when he directed the latest Kartik Aaryan starrer.

“Wanted to make a horror film even kids”: Anees Bazmee on his imaginative and prescient for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Anees was requested the failure of Pagalpanti, affected the making technique of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. “Nahi, strategy mein koi badlav nahi tha, vohi mehnat, vohi imaandari, vohi sab. (No, it was the same hardwork and honesty.) When you take 200 people along with you, as a director you wish to achieve something. Sometimes, vo nahi kar paate hain, isliye ki 200-300 logon ko le kar ek vision pe le jaana, it is very challenging. (Sometimes, you fail because taking 200 to 300 people to a particular vision) I wanted to make a horror film that even kids can enjoy, and not get scared,” he surmised.

Elaborating about horror movies, he mentioned, “One can make a good horror film that make people scream and scare them. However, it has to be scary enough that kids can also enjoy it. I realised (with Bhool Bhulaiyaa) that kids feared Manjulika but also kind of excited. For a director, it is tough to execute what is on paper, but even tougher to execute what’s not on paper. A director’s vision of taking a whole team to the destination he wants to take the film at remains very tough.”

This is the primary time Anees Bazmee has directed a horror comedy. The movie’s predecessor Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a smashing hit and starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal, Shiney Ahuja, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav amongst a number of different actors. This latest Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer may truly grow to be his highest grosser that Bollywood might have seen in an extended whereas.

