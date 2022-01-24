‘Wanted Virat Kohli To Get Married After He Was Done Playing Cricket’: Shoaib Akhtar | Cricket News

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has mentioned that he was in Virat Kohli’s place then he wouldn’t have married as he would have preferred to give attention to his cricket. “I do not know what is right, what is wrong. It has all happened, now how to go ahead from here matters. Kohli has the bat, he does not want to be dropped from the team. Performance pressure will be there on him, I wanted him to score 120 tons and not become the captain and get married after he was done with cricket,” Akhtar instructed ANI in an unique interview.

“If I was in India and was a fast-bowler, I would not have married. I would have focused on my cricket, this is my thinking. It was Kohli’s personal decision. If you asked me, I would have focused on my cricket,” he added.

Akhtar additionally said that Virat Kohli was pressured to go away the captaincy of India. Last yr, Kohli had stepped down because the T20I captain after which he was eliminated because the ODI chief because the selectors needed one skipper for the white-ball format. Kohli then stepped down as India’s Test captain after main the facet for seven years.

Akhtar who’s at present taking part within the Legends League Cricket, whereas speaking to ANI mentioned: “Virat didn’t leave captaincy but was forced to do so. This is not the best of times for him but he needs to prove what he is made of. Is he made of steel or iron? He is a great guy and a cricketer. Do not try too many things, just go out there and play cricket. He is a great batsman and has achieved more than anyone else in the world. He just needs to go out there and play with his natural flow.”

“He plays a lot with his bottom hand and I think when the form is out, bottom hand players usually are the first ones to get in trouble. I think he’s gonna come out of this. He should move forward from this and not keep any bitterness against anyone. Just forgive everybody and keep moving,” he added.

Talking about India’s subsequent Test captain, the pacer mentioned: “I know BCCI will make a smart decision regarding this.”

The schedule for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 was introduced on Friday. The Men in Blue shall be locking horns with Pakistan of their first match of the match on October 23 on the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is slated to be held in Australia between October 16- November 13 and it will likely be performed throughout seven venues — Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Geelong, Hobart, and Perth.

“We will beat India again in Melbourne. Pakistan is a better side than India in T20 cricket. It’s the Indian media that make unnecessary pressure on their team whenever we have the clash of both countries in cricket, it’s normal for India to lose,” Akhtar added.