War and Art is an Oxymoron

At the Torpedo Factory

Art Center in Alexandria. VA. Somewhat of an oxymoron, with the torpedo you possibly can

see on this picture together with artwork gallery and artwork shops. The US Naval Torpedo Station,

first constructed after World War I, had 5000 staff throughout World War II. The

manufacturing facility was not racially segregated, in contrast to a lot of the remainder of Virginia. Bayard

Rustin and A Philip Randolph have been organizing a March on Washington to drive FDR

to combine the battle business in 1941. The president accepted the petition however

stopped wanting integrating the armed forces. In 1948 the identical menace of a

March on Washington compelled Truman to combine the armed forces.