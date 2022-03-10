‘War Crime”: Ukraine President Slams Russia’s Attack On Children Hospital

Ukraine confirmed that 17 have been wounded in Russian assault on youngsters hospital on Wednesday. (File)

Kyiv:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday described a Russian air strike on a youngsters’s hospital within the southeastern metropolis of Mariupol as a “war crime” after it prompted worldwide condemnation.

The air strike on the hospital, which officers stated held each maternity and paediatric items, blew out home windows, ripped down partition partitions and set fireplace to vehicles parked outdoors, movies posted by officers confirmed.

“We have not done and would never do anything like this war crime in any of the cities of the Donetsk or Lugansk regions, or of any region… because we are people. But are you?” Zelensky requested, switching to Russian to make his level.

“What kind of a country is Russia, that it is afraid of hospitals and maternity wards and destroys them?” he requested.

Russian international ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova didn’t deny the assault in feedback at a Moscow briefing.

She stated Ukrainian “nationalist battalions” have been utilizing the hospital to arrange firing positions after transferring out employees and sufferers.

Zelensky confirmed a determine of 17 wounded, given earlier by a regional official, saying that these within the hospital had “started hiding in time from the air raid signal”.

He stated {that a} search of the rubble was ongoing, nevertheless.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)