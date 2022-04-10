War crimes were part of Russia’s master plan, national security adviser says

Russia’s current retreat from areas close to Kyiv left behind huge proof of atrocities, notably in Bucha, the place civilians who had been executed, many with their arms tied behind their backs, have been discovered by way of the world.

On high of that, Russia has focused civilian websites all through the warfare, with airstrikes on hospitals and locations the place refugees have congregated.

“The images that we’ve seen out of Bucha and other cities have been tragic, they’ve been horrifying,” Sullivan advised host Jonathan Karl. “They’ve been downright shocking, but they have not been surprising.”

Sullivan did say that it was potential that some acts of brutality have been spontaneous, suggesting that Russian troopers who have been annoyed by how poorly the invasion was going turned on Ukraine’s civilians.

“They had been told they were going to have a glorious victory,” Sullivan stated of the Russian troops, “and just ride into Kyiv without any opposition with Ukrainians welcoming them and when that didn’t happen, I do think some of these units engaged in these acts of brutality, these atrocities, these war crimes even without direction from above.”

“But make no mistake, the larger issue of broad-scale war crimes and atrocities in Ukraine lies at the feet of the Kremlin and lies at the feet of the Russian president,” he added.