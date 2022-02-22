‘War, destruction and death’: U.N. Security Council members slam Russia’s Ukraine escalation

Taking off his face masks to talk, the Ukrainian ambassador to the U.N., Sergiy Kyslytsya, referred to as Russia a “virus” for instigating struggle and chaos for eight years: “The United Nations is sick. That’s a matter of fact. It’s been hit by the virus spread by Kremlin.” And with a defiant tone, Kyslytsya declared, “We are not afraid of anything or anyone. We owe nothing to anyone. And we will not give away anything to anyone.”

Some U.N. ambassadors used the chance to underscore the devastation that’s prone to befall Ukraine. The Kremlin’s determination “unleashes the forces of war, death and destruction on the people of Ukraine. The humanitarian impact will be terrible,” stated Britain’s Barbara Woodward. “We know that women and children will suffer most.”

The U.N. Security Council assembly was extra symbolism than substance, offering the U.S. and its companions a prime-time alternative to again Ukraine and denounce Russia on the world stage. No decision on sanctions or different punishment may cross since Russia holds one of many 5 veto seats on the worldwide physique. Multiple ambassadors decried the U.N.’s incapability to behave — however the assembly confirmed that the Kremlin’s determination made Russia an remoted nation within the worldwide neighborhood.

Russian Ambassador to the U.N. Vasily Nebenzya pushed again on the tongue-lashing, saying the U.S. and allies have been “cramming weapons” into Ukraine. He additionally falsely accused Kyiv of not critically searching for a diplomatic answer to the battle in jap Ukraine that Putin began.

The actual punishment for Russia is anticipated Tuesday: “We plan to announce new sanctions on Russia tomorrow in response to Moscow’s decisions and actions today. We are coordinating with Allies and partners on that announcement,” a White House spokesperson instructed POLITICO Monday evening. The U.Ok. equally stated it might define and impose sanctions the identical day.

The extraordinary session got here after Kyiv demanded a Security Council assembly following Putin’s determination to acknowledge the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics as unbiased nations. Condemnations rapidly flowed in from Washington and European capitals, adopted by American sanctions on anyone involved economically, politically or militarily with the separatist regions and threats of future punishment targeted at Moscow from both sides of the Atlantic.

Footage on social media, picked up by information shops, appeared to show Russian troops already in Donetsk, a metropolis of practically 1 million folks and residential to the leaders of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic.

But the Biden administration hasn’t but declared Russia’s actions as an “invasion,” holstering for now that phrase — maybe for a big sanctions bundle developed with allies.

That determination angered Republicans and Democrats alike. They assert Russia’s formal recognition of the Russia-backed separatists and newest troop actions inside Ukraine equate to an invasion that ought to immediate the harshest financial penalties.

“To be clear, if any additional Russian troops or proxy forces cross into Donbas, the Biden administration and our European allies must not hesitate in imposing crushing sanctions. There must be tangible, far-reaching and substantial costs for Russia in response to this unjustified act,” stated Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

As Russian troops moved deeper into jap Ukraine, the State Department introduced that each one U.S. personnel would keep in a single day in Poland for his or her security, with the possibility of a return to the non permanent mission in Lviv as quickly as tomorrow.

“The fact that we are taking prudent precautions for the sake of the safety of U.S. government personnel and U.S. citizens, as we do regularly worldwide, in no way undermines our support for, or our commitment to, Ukraine. Our commitment to Ukraine transcends any one location,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.