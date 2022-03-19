War-driven price surge undermines Orban’s low-cost energy policy

By extending a cap on retail gasoline costs days earlier than Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has steered right into a coverage entice that may complicate efforts to maintain the financial system secure after an April 3 parliamentary election.

Faced with a surge in inflation to close 15-year highs forward of the vote, the 58-year-old nationalist chief imposed caps on primary meals, fuels and mortgages, extending worth curbs on family power payments in place since 2015.

Despite these strikes, which Budapest says have lopped 3 to 4 proportion factors off inflation, worth development accelerated in February because the battle in Ukraine brought about power and a few meals costs to soar on international markets. Some economists say inflation is on observe to achieve double digits in May-June, when the worth caps are set to run out.

Think tank GKI mentioned its common survey monitoring shopper confidence confirmed an 11-point plunge in March, the second-largest fall for the reason that pandemic began, even with Orban’s 1.8 trillion forint ($5.38 billion) pre-election spending spree to help households.

With inflationary expectations surging, some analysts say if oil costs keep above $100 per barrel, scrapping the gasoline worth cap in a single step after the election will change into politically unfeasible and will set off one other inflation shock.

Advertisement

Market costs for gasoline stood at 641 forints per litre on Friday primarily based on a tally by worth comparability web site holtankoljak.hu, in contrast with a 480 forint per litre worth cap in place since November and because of expire in mid-May.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is predicted to lift its base charge by one other 75 foundation factors subsequent Tuesday, extending a marketing campaign of sharp charge rises to shore up native markets.

“The NBH will not be able to curb fuel prices with rate hikes. However, they can help to keep household inflationary expectations under control,” mentioned ING economist Peter Virovacz.

Advertisement

“The bank will have to deal with the psychological impact. If fuel prices were to jump above 600 forints, that would lead to a surge in inflationary expectations.”

Erste Bank oil and fuel sector analyst Tamas Pletser mentioned the worth cap was costing Hungarian power group MOL (MOLB.BU) 1.5 billion to 2 billion forints per day, though a current retreat in international oil costs has offered some reduction.

MOL didn’t reply to emailed questions for remark.

Shell (SHEL.L) has imposed a 25,000 forint refuelling restrict at its common pumps in Hungary this month to make sure the protection of provide, whereas OMV (OMVV.VI) has capped refuelling at 100 litres per transaction at its regular pumps and 300 litres at high-pressure diesel pumps.

“The problem with fuel price regulation or utility price cuts is that when market prices diverge substantially, that makes it very hard to reconcile the two,” Pletser mentioned, noting the failure of comparable efforts in oil producer Venezuela.

Economists say the surge in power costs can also be placing elevated strain on Orban’s coverage of curbing family power payments with state-backed worth controls.

Pletser mentioned it will take a four- to five-fold enhance in fuel and electrical energy costs to achieve market ranges, with out which the federal government must inject as much as 1.5 trillion forints into state-owned power group MVM this 12 months to cowl its losses.

Citigroup economist Eszter Gargyan, who estimates the fiscal price of the utility worth cap at 1 trillion forints, or 1.5% of GDP, sees inflation rising to 10% if the gasoline worth cap is lifted however family utility worth curbs are stored in place.

MVM declined to touch upon analyst forecasts. The finance ministry mentioned elevated fiscal buffers would assist cowl unexpected expenditures.

“Hungary is brimming with such hidden fiscal issues, which will surface after the election,” Pletser mentioned.

Share this text: