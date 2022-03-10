War has destroyed $100 billion in Ukraine assets so far: Official      

The Russian invasion has to this point destroyed about $100 billion in roads, bridges and companies in Ukraine, dealing an enormous hit to its financial system, a Kyiv authorities official mentioned Thursday.

“Currently around 50 percent of our businesses are not operating, and those which are still operating are not operating at 100 percent,” mentioned Oleg Ustenko, chief financial advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“The situation in terms of economic growth, is going to be really very depressing, even if the war immediately stops,” he mentioned in a digital speech to the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Ustenko repeated his name for European and different governments to chop off Moscow’s entry to “blood money” by boycotting Russian oil and pure gasoline.

“Europeans are still paying to this monster in order to kill our people, innocent people,” he mentioned.

While European nations depend on Russian vitality for warmth, “I can assure you it’s much, much, much colder in the underground of Ukraine where the people are hidden.”

The official praised the US for halting imports of Russian oil and mentioned he hoped Washington would additionally assist create “recovery fund” for Ukraine.

Kyiv additionally might use the roughly $300 billion in Russian central financial institution reserves frozen because of Western sanctions, in addition to funds seized from oligarchs who’re allies of President Vladimir Putin.

“We have to rebuild the economy,” he mentioned.

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday authorized $1.4 billion in fast-disbursing support for Ukraine, and the World Bank this week launched practically $500 million of what’s anticipated to be a $3 billion financing package deal.

In addition, the US Congress on Wednesday authorized $14 billion in support for Ukraine.

But Ustenko mentioned, “what we need most of all is more weapons and ammunition. This is critically important.”

