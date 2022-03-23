War in Ukraine could lead to more EU-US cooperation, EU’s Šefčovič says

The disaster in Ukraine might sign a brand new period for nearer EU-U.S. cooperation on vitality, uncooked supplies and strategic foresight, European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič mentioned.

In an interview on the POLITICO 28 – Class of 2022 Dinner on Tuesday, Šefčovič mentioned the Russian invasion of Ukraine had energized transatlantic ties, with the EU-U.S. cooperation on sanctions being “remarkable.” It has additionally “underscored” the significance of cooperation between Brussels and Washington within the Trade and Technology Council, he mentioned.

Šefčovič cited elevated EU imports of liquefied pure fuel from the U.S. and a partnership to make sure either side have entry to the uncooked supplies their industries want as areas to which cooperation with the U.S. could possibly be prolonged.

“I think we have to learn how … not to have the same dependencies that we had with the fossil fuels, with the critical raw materials,” he mentioned.

Ahead of a collection of high-level discussions, with NATO, G7 and European Council summits going down in Brussels this week, Šefčovič additionally mentioned EU leaders will discover “all options” to proceed serving to Ukraine and can talk about measures to handle the “enormous” hike in vitality costs on account of the warfare, together with using state support measures to push costs down, additional diversification of vitality sources, and the widespread buy of vitality.

He expressed hope that the Ukraine disaster might additionally inject contemporary momentum into the EU’s relationship with post-Brexit Britain, one of many coverage areas in his portfolio, however mentioned it’s time for the U.Okay. to meet all of the worldwide obligations it signed as much as underneath the Brexit offers. “It’s really high time to get Brexit done,” he mentioned.

EU leaders didn’t prolong an invite to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the European Council summit this week as a result of they wished to debate the scenario in Ukraine amongst themselves and with U.S. President Joe Biden, Šefčovič added.

Asked if Johnson’s remarks evaluating Ukraine’s battle towards the Russian invasion to Brexit contributed to that call, Šefčovič mentioned these feedback had generated “quite an internal debate in the U.K.”

However, he careworn that what mattered to him was to remain targeted on fixing the variations between Brussels and London on the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol and defending peace within the area, including there was a “very clear expectation” from the U.S. on this.